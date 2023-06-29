BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AFL champion Matt Rendell (64) dies after suffering a heart attack while walking his dog (Jun'23)
207 views • 06/29/2023

Former AFL champion Matt Rendell in critical condition after suffering a heart attack

The 64-year-old collapsed while walking his dog.

Family confirms death of former AFL champion Matt Rendell aged 64
He suffered a heart attack while walking his dog and did not regain consciousness.
The AFL world is in mourning after the death of former Fitzroy champion and high-profile recruiter Matt Rendell.
The 64-year-old suffered a heart attack while walking his dog was on the weekend and was rushed to hospital where he was put on life support.
Analysis, local footy and the biggest moments, Seven and 7plus are the home of footy shows for every fan.
On Wednesday the family confirmed Rendell had died.
“It is with great sadness that I am releasing this statement in regards to the condition of Matthew Rendell,” the family.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/afl/article-12241611/Tragedy-AFL-legend-Matt-Rendell-dies-aged-64-suffering-heart-attack.html#mr7kgnqiwg
https://7news.com.au/sport/afl/family-confirms-sad-death-of-former-afl-champion-matt-rendell-aged-64-c-11102312

Mirrored - Sudden Death

heart attack
