Bill Gates Caught Pumping Deadly Bird Flu Jabs Into America's Food Supply - Media Blackout

Today, we’re exposing a chilling conspiracy unfolding right before our eyes. The USDA has destroyed billions of eggs - on the advice of none other than America’s largest farmland owner, Bill Gates.

They say it’s about food safety. But let’s be real - this is about control. A calculated move to cripple food production, send prices through the roof, and force mass vaccination on poultry - all while Big Pharma rakes in billions.

They’re coming for the food. And when you control the food - you control everything.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/