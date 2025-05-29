Time Out: Pastor Ed Brady (29 May 2025)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Ed Brady, who's shows "Country Gospel" & "SonRise" are carried by the Truth Be Told Radio Network. joins Kevin Gallagher on this week's edition of Time Out With Kevin Gallagher.
Pastor Brady's shows are carried on some 300+ other radio stations world wide.
Discussed on the show is biblical ways of dealing with various strong emotions.
www.truthbetoldnetwork.org