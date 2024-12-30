God Gave me Two Important Dreams 12/30/2024

Today Pastor Stan share some of his dreams where God spoke to him about Sport Stadiums and the ministry God has intended for him to have. Then he shares two new dreams he got in the last week about where their ministry is heading to.

00:00 – Thousands of Souls

04:37 – The Sword and the Paper

07:14 – Sport Stadiums

13:41 – New Dream

15:27 – Rent an Office

20:34 – Leslie Johnson Prophecies

23:00 – Money to Drill Promised

27:05 – Joseph’s Kitchen





