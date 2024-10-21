© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few hours ago, the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Alexander Syrskyi received bad news from the Pokrovsk direction of the front. In particular, war correspondents from both sides confirmed that on October 20, 2024, at 3 p.m. Moscow time, Russian troops managed to enter the city of 'Selidovo' from the eastern direction. According to them, the Russian Army managed to gain a foothold in the eastern part of Selidovo and began covering this city from the Northeast and Southeast sides............................................................................................ ******************************************************
