© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2hzpk2136f
0525 Nicole on Steve Gruber Show
In the hearing, the Citigroup CEO hesitated to condemn things as simple as slavery and genocide happening in China.
在听证会上，这位花旗集团的首席执行官在谴责像中国发生的奴隶制和种族灭绝这样简单的事情时犹豫不决。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@realamvoice @stevegruber
@nfscspeaks @nicole7749
@mosenglish @moschinese