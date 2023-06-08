EPOCH TV | Trump Win Would Be a ‘Retribution Presidency,’ Former FBI Director Warns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp
Trump Win Would Be a ‘Retribution Presidency,’ Former FBI Director WarnsWatch the full episode 👉 https://ept.ms/RetributionCR
Former President Donald Trump could represent four years in political retribution, according to former FBI Director James Comey. In an interview with MSNBC, Comey claims that Trump would have broad powers to enact perceived justice against political enemies if he is reelected in 2024.
Meanwhile, Hunter Biden is in court again and could face jail time in a child support case. And in other news, the United States allegedly had evidence that Ukraine was planning to destroy the Nord Stream pipeline.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these issues and others, and answer questions from the audience.