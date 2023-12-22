Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 20-21





▪️Russian troops continue systematic fire attacks on military facilities of the AFU. Logistics infrastructure in Kherson and warehouses of the Nova Poshta company were hit.





▪️At the same time, the Russian Army continues to carry out assault operations in the Kup'yans'k direction. In the vicinity of Syn'kivka, Russian units are inflicting fire damage on AFU fortifications.





▪️In the Soledar direction, Russian troops continue to regain the positions they lost in the summer. West of Bakhmut, there are battles for control over the Chasiv Yar - Ivanivske highway, where one of the AFU’s strongholds is located.





▪️In the Donetsk direction, Russian troops are pressing the enemy on the flanks of the Avdiivka fortification. In the Stepove area, the Russian Armed Forces knocked Ukrainian formations out of the forest belt adjacent to the settlement, bypassing the village from the north.





▪️To the west near Pervomais'ke, Russian fighters took control of several AFU positions, advancing towards Netailove. From the direction of Vodyane, assault groups are advancing along the Novoavdeevskiy Stavok.

▪️In the South-Donetsk direction, Russian Armed Forces units are fighting for control over the Zverinets fortified area, advancing on Novomykhailivka from the north. In addition, Russian troops are advancing along the southern outskirts of the settlement from the side of the cemetery, taking control of the industrial zone.





▪️In the Kherson direction, the AFU are holding a bridgehead near Krynki, disregarding sanitary losses and constant drone strikes. Russian Army units, supported by artillery, knocked the AFU out of its positions in the forest area near the greenhouses, destroying a detachment of enemy marines.