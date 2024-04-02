BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Candida Reoccurance and Gut Health
Compassion With Kim
Compassion With Kim
70 views • 04/02/2024

Courtney's Healing Journey

https://bookshop.org/books/courtney-s-healing-journey-candida-overgrowth-vaccine-injury-heavy-metals-poisoning-and-her-path-to-victory/9780578822051?aid=8732&listref=new-releases-6355c934-7b13-4482-b4cc-ee454f7a1fa7


Courtney's Healing Journey Book Signing Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1211 E. 2nd in Clarendon, Texas from 9-5. Whistle-Stop Trade Days is sponsoring this event.


You will love this brave and sincere book about a mother's love for her child, and the fight to save her daughter's life.

If you, a loved one, or someone you know suspects your heavy metals poisoned, vaccine injured, and/or have candida overgrowth or want to learn more about all of this and why you just aren't getting better, then this book signing is for you!

Don't miss out on an opportunity to heal your gut, meet the authors, and learn more about candida overgrowth, vaccine injury, and heavy metals poisoning!

"This story of a mother's love and fight for her child will steal your heart." -Hope Kelley


Books are $20 each signed by both authors!


Live Music

Pet Friendly

FREE Admission


For the Ease capsules https://shop.plexusworldwide.com/kimseymour/product/plexus-ease-capsules

Keywords
gut healthcandidacourtneys healing journey
