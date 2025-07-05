BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Interview with Dr. B 😊❤️
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
131 followers
0
85 views • 2 months ago

Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!

Call: (1) 714-962-5891


HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico


https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/


Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com



Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]


#medical #medicaltourism #health

Keywords
healthhealingmexicoholisticmedicalhelptijuanachiromedicaltourism
