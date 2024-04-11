Identify TransHumans 7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rouleaux Blood
Sources:
Blood:
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/vaccinated-people-show-long-covid-symptoms-detectable-spike-proteins-preprint-study
https://rumble.com/v4m36r5-episode-13-self-assembly-nanotechnology-live-blood-darkfield-microscopy-a-r.html
https://rense.com/general96/shocking-live-blood-analysis-after-vax.php
https://epi.ufl.edu/articles/covid-19-blood-vessel-damage.html
https://www.studyfinds.org/covid-19-changes-blood-cells/
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/vaccine-blood-work-analysis:e
https://rense.com/general96/live-blood.php
https://rense.com/general96/covid-toes.php
https://rumble.com/v1gzhzh-computerized-thermographic-imaging-and-live-blood-analysis-post-c19-injecti.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FHkYmo937GRt/ leech dies
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/a-deeper-dive-into-the-role-of-spike-protein-in-myocarditis-and-blood-clotting-after-covid-19-vaccination-5201323?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=ZeroHedge&src_src=partner&src_cmp=ZeroHedge
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x7KQ6FkCpFWO/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Q7bPEanLASJ/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/e2wAyWfwgebA/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5jMzG1yNv4Sx/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J7KcnGk49uVj/
Thrombus
https://www.bmj.com/content/373/bmj.n958/rr-6
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2022.827146/full