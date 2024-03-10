© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fluorescence in the Faces of Vaccinated People Under UV Light. Something Inside Refracts the Light
Dr. Ana Mihalcea and Dr. Justin Coy discuss findings regarding the fluorescence that appears in the faces of C19 vaccinated individuals under UV light and also after PCR testing. Additionally, this fluorescence occurs in non-vaccinated individuals exposed to shedding or who have close contact with a vaccinated individual.
Source @RealWorldNews