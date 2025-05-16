FUK AROUND AND FIND OUT!!! - Comey posted 8647 cool shell formation on my beach walk - then this video made about it

FUK AROUND AND FIND OUT!!! - Comey posted 8647 cool shell formation on my beach walk - then this 'creative' video made about it. If you don't know about this, watch the Jessie Water's video that I just posted. Cynthia https://www.brighteon.com/704f3c12-fd7c-46a6-905b-f28fa6814235

Here's where this video was found:

https://x.com/PapiTrumpo/status/1923150130917544004?

Rep. Ogles DEMANDS Comey in Cuffs: Ex-FBI boss faces probe over 86 47 ‘THREAT’

Adding, also last night.

💥 Houthis strike Ben Gurion airport in Israel





"The missile successfully hit its target, causing millions of occupying Zionists to flee to shelters and halting airport operations for nearly an hour," the Yemeni movement proclaimed in a statement.

Footage from social media shows the moment the missile was intercepted, as well as the fallen fragments.

Also,

Gaza first responders find no trace of family buried in bombed-out two-story home in Jabalia





