❄️DON'T CRY, CRYO - Need a Break from Trump’s Term? Freeze Yourself for 4 Years! 🤣

DON'T CRY, CRYO - Need a Break from Trump's Term? Freeze Yourself for 4 Years!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
88 views • 7 months ago

DON'T CRY, CRYO - Need a Break from Trump’s Term? Freeze Yourself for 4 Years! 

If you haven't seen... Video from Newsy on YouTube, from November 13, 2024. Here's description: 

Election blues got you down? Meet Don’t Cry Cryo – the ‘pharma’ company offering a hilarious ‘solution’ to get you through another Trump term! ❄️💤 In this parody commercial, unhappy voters are invited to cryogenically freeze themselves for four years, waking up when the term ends. Complete with side effects, a soothing voiceover, and pharmaceutical-style disclaimers, this satirical ad is sure to have you in stitches! Watch now, laugh out loud, and share with anyone who’s counting down the days to the next election! 😂❄️ 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DV6gvZ7OrZQ&ab_channel=newzy

