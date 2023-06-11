BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
KelTec P17 Red Dot Slide Minuteman Review #shorts
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
104 views • 06/11/2023

AmbGun’s Minuteman Review KelTec’s P17 Red Dot Slide The slide features the Keltec logo cut into the top of the slide. and features an aluminum slide cap So no polymer sandwiched between the slide and the optic. A beautiful piece of work that adds a touch of elegance to the P17. Slide and optic is 132 grams. 10 grams lighter than the Tanner adapter plate solution. (Remove the front sight to shave two more grams of reciprocating mass.) More reliable. Easy to swap between red dot and iron sights. Doesn’t work with the AmbGun Hammer Block. Suppressor height front sight does not work with any of my holsters The Crimson Trace red dot is a “gain of function collusion”, “made in china” optic. Hopefully KelTec offers the RMSc compatible slide without an optic so you can choose your own dot. I switched to the Shield SMSc. $199 for the slide and CT1500 is a decent deal, but $100 for just the slide would be better. See our full featured review at www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/keltec

Keywords
red dotkeltecp17
