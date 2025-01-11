How to Rise Above Feeling Hopeless

Key Lesson: Whoever fails to try what his heart would have him do -- because his mind tells him, “This you cannot do” -- fails to hear the ever-present Voice of Heaven forever shouting to all those who will dare enter the unknown: “No sincere effort ever goes without reward.”

Join Guy every Saturday morning for a FREE ONLINE talk on Insight Timer. For more information, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer

Join Guy every Sunday morning for a FREE ONLINE transformational talk. For more information, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/lettinggo

For more about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, to to: https://www.guyfinley.org

To help Guy's Life oif Learning Foundation by making a donation of any size, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/donate

We sincerely appreciate any help.