Rogue Ways 2.14 - James True!

James True is an author and speaker, a doer and be-er, a follower of his heart
and an expresser of truths, a man of character, integrity, and strength and,
most importantly, someone who is not afraid to keep questioning his own
conclusions and following where the truth takes him. Author of two books, The
Spell of Six Dragons and Blueprint of Mind Control. Find his books and more
here: [http://www.jtrue.com](http://www.jtrue.com/) Donate to support my work:
paypal.me/QuorriScharmyn Music by The UnknoWn: <https://johnnylarson.com/>
Eyes Open Facebook:
[https://www.facebook.com/groups/50698...](https://www.facebook.com/groups/506984396381012/)
Slow News Day: [https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu4H...](None) Breaking
Basic: <http://breaking-basic.com/> Fix Your Gut
[http://www.fixyourgut.com](http://www.fixyourgut.com/)
