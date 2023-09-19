Riccardo Bosi: No Consent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is Another Test
* They’re trying to break your free will.
* Everything that occurred in the past few years has been a psy-op.
* This is 5th generation warfare — and you are the target.
* Your willing participation is their objective.
* Do not comply.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (19 September 2023)
https://rumble.com/v3ixkw2-australiaone-party-the-green-room-19-september-2023-800pm-aest.html