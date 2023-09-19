Riccardo Bosi: No Consent

This Is Another Test

* They’re trying to break your free will.

* Everything that occurred in the past few years has been a psy-op.

* This is 5th generation warfare — and you are the target.

* Your willing participation is their objective.

* Do not comply.





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (19 September 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3ixkw2-australiaone-party-the-green-room-19-september-2023-800pm-aest.html

