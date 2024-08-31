RT News August 31, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug 31, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Five civilians are killed and many more wounded in the Russian border region of Belgorod as Kiev shells residential buildings with cluster bombs, this confirmed by the local governor. Meanwhile, Moscow says it's severed key Ukrainian supply routes in the Donbass, as Washington downplays Russia's strategic advances. A Pro-Palestinian peace activist is arrested at her home by British police, reportedly over content she posted online. We discuss the issue with British parliamentarian George Galloway. As Telegram founder Pavel Durov faces up to 10 years in a French prison, Iran's ambassador to Russia slams the West's so-called championing of free speech.