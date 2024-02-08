SECRET INVASION FORCE, USA — A COMPILATION OF RECENT VIDEOS, MIGRANT ARMIES IN WAITING

As requested, I compiled all of the recent (within four months) videos that people have made about secret migrant armies waiting in shelters across America for the order to strike. Nothing is absolutely definitive here. Fear nothing but God. I just want you to be informed. There’s undeniably something nefarious about this. Be prepared.





I designed this to be shareable. Therefore I included clips that were already presented in recent videos. If you’ve seen a clip just skip past it, if you’d like. Although, truly, seeing these all together provides some interesting context





In case you misunderstood, I included the very short Fox News clip at the beginning to illustrate the MAINSTREAM narrative, not to glorify Fox News or Greg Abbot. I was concerned that people would see that and think I was promoting that information, but I clearly explain myself RIGHT afterwards. Don’t be so quick to judge or to form an opinion.





