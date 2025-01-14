BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth heckled a few times during his hearing - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
99 views • 5 months ago

U.S. Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth heckled a few times during the hearing. part 1 -

(there was another video of one. Cynthia)

Part 2 will be: U.S. Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth was called a "Christian Zionist" during the hearing.

He responded, "I am a Christian. And I robustly support the state of Israel and its existential defense." 

Adding:  Trump will try to achieve a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine in a way that is as favorable as possible for Kiev, said U.S. Secretary of Defense candidate Pete Hegseth. 

Adding: Pentagon Chief Nominee Vows to Review U.S. Global Force Deployment Amid Rising Competition with China and Russia

Pete Hegseth, the nominee for Pentagon chief, emphasized the need for the U.S. to modernize its nuclear triad, stating that the country's "survival" ultimately depends on its capabilities.

He also outlined plans under the Trump administration to strengthen defenses against hypersonic missiles, ICBMs, drones, and "emerging threats from the Arctic."

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
