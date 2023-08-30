BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CONSERVATIVE COUNCILLOR ARRESTED FOR SHARING ‘HATE CRIME’ VIDEO OF CHRISTIAN STREET PREACHER BEING ASSAULTED
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
120 views • 08/30/2023

THE STORY:


A Conservative politician was arrested in England for allegedly engaging in a hate crime, by sharing a video showing police detaining a Christian street preacher and for defending the free speech of a fellow councillor who criticized the LGBT Pride movement.


MY COMMENTS:


It would appear that every country in the British Commonwealth are behaving exactly the same way as the Canadian government is. Police assault Christians, journalists and conservatives, record it on video and they are the ones that get arrested. It would appear that the police in Canada and the Commonwealth will never be held to account for all of their illegal actions.


In order to intimidate other conservative councillors around England and of course the entire United Kingdom, they have filed hate speech charges against him. This was done to me in 2017 by Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie because that coward did not want to debate me. They also wanted everybody in Canada to know that you cannot be an outspoken journalist without getting arrested. Nothing good can come of any of this.


