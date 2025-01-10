US passes a new bill on sanctions against the International Criminal Court.

Adding:

Biden, before his departure, will further limit the export of AI chips from Nvidia to prevent them from reaching Russia and China, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

Only a small number of U.S. allies will retain unlimited access to American chips. This first group includes just 19 countries (see the map).

For the rest of the world, a limit will be imposed on how much computing power each country can obtain.

The strictest restrictions will apply to the third group of 20 countries, which includes Russia and China.

Nvidia itself has raised objections following the media reports. The company believes that such restrictions "will not reduce the risk of misuse, but will jeopardize economic growth and U.S. leadership."

The sanctions may be officially announced as early as today.