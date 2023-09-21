Why Are They Here? Tezjbar and Disclosure 2012 - 2024 - 2027/2028 - 2031 Extraterrestrial Contact and Communion

The ‘Communion experience’ of Mark Sims relates to a recent video of Richard Dolan, who asked why the ETs are here!https://richarddolanmembers.com/aliens/why-are-they-here-the-richard-dolan-show/

Hi Richard!

You asked a number of questions in this video which can be answered in these dramatic times.

Why are the UAPs moving in the oceans?

Because the three phases of matter in solid, liquid and gas (and plasma) represent three/four hyperspace plenums colloquially known as physical, astral and etheric or similar labelling.

If you revisit the Mark Sims videos regarding his communion with Tezjbar (similar to Spock’s mind-blend in many ways), you will find a very simplified description for the multidimensional universe.

Technically a 12-dimensional universe can be described as three hyperspaces of 4 spacial dimensions without time connectors if the 3D volume is modelled as a 3-dimensional surface or manifold as the boundary between a 4D and 5D spacetime.

The USO then intersects the astral dimensions of Sims/Zedjar as the second hyperspace ‘liquid’ plenum with the ‘solid’ first hyperspace plenum known as the 4D universe of Minkowski-Planck-Einstein.



Why are they here? and for how long have they been here?

All ET’s can be said to have been born in quasi-physical form some 2.24 billion years ago at a time nexus when the self-simulating universe of universal undifferentiated consciousness could self-reflect and begin to distribute a collective consciousness in mental observers as universal intelligences ETI.

At that time unicellular lifeforms on earth (half way at its birth some 2.3 billion years earlier) could begin their evolutionary journey through the lifeforms.

So the ETI began to interact with the primitive lifeforms from the point of universal self-reflection as the distribution of individual consciousness carriers and information processors.

You then correctly point out, that the acceleration of technology is closely linked to ET observation as a direct correspondence with UFO-UAP-USO activity.



Why are they here?



They are our ancestors in astral (second hyperspace) form having mostly graduated as ex-human embodied consciousness forms. Not being solid state individualised they nevertheless can individualise in the liquid or gaseous forms. So you ‘passed on’ ancestors all are ET related in such astral-heavenly interdimensional body forms. In short the old human on earth is the descendent of the starhuman in the astral and higher plenums, and is also the descendent or offspring in the mental waveform of the ETI . But the human on earth becomes the ancestor in solid bodyform for all the ETIs in an universally applicable wave-particle or mind-body duality.

As Sims/Tezjbar address, the ‘master plan’ of the universe and the reason for the ET presence is to ‘graduate’ the solid state plenum in individuated self-simulation (namely all consciousness carriers and data processors, who can attain ETI status) into a higher consciousness form WITHOUT having to discard the solid state body form.

This so becomes a resonance physics.

Mark Sims seems to have disappeared from the ET community, and his old website is defunct; but I could send him the following message on Facebook. This message and links can answer your questions about ETs in more technical detail.

Thanks for reading this Richard.

TonyB.



Hi Mark!

it seems you have disappeared from the ET forums and your old site cannot be reached.

Your universal contact Tezjbar and his guidance for ascension has been and is presently rigorously formulated. If you read this please download the following files to find Tezjbar’s guidance verified.

You are an angel in harmonic disguise, but you know that due to your experiences of communion.

The ancestors in body is the old humanity intrinsically modular string monopolar self-duality. then we are the starhuman descendants in mind-wave form of the Tezjbar disembodied ex-humans.



