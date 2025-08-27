IN WHAT SITUATION WOULD A CHILD NEED TO USE THESE⁉️

Anti Left Memes - In what situation would a child need to use these? 🔫🔫





Methinks the stories preceding this video would tell that story 🥸 VfB





Source: https://x.com/AntiLeftMemes/status/1960379713685504445





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a4cdw6





Just a reminder:





More video from the Trans-Jew-"HomoFash"-Glowie shooter:





https://x.com/GrahamAllen_1/status/1960750709491863706