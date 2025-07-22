A subpoena in open court Cause Number 06262025.

A subpoena process was held in the open courtyard across from the Oregon State Capitol, 900 Court St NE, in Salem, Monday July 21st, at 10:30 AM.





The Oregon Statewide Jural Assembly mailed and emailed notices to Sec of State Tobias Read, to the President of the Oregon State Bar and numerous judicial and other governance entities via a Caveat to Will instrument to inform them of the subpoena.





Those entities are being held accountable for their collaboration and enforcement in what the people now know as a fraudulent law form in the context of two pirated Constitutions.





You can find Cause No.06262025-Caveat to Will-SUBPOENA on our website, www.ORSJA.org.





[email protected]

facebook.com/OregonSJA/

orsja.org





Monday night meeting at 7pm pt@

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3aaysgjVn4h_jR0eEHJLrzTJ2X88u_MYTlfx6lh7imMH41%40thread.tacv2/1747106051819?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%228b74b64e-e69a-4bff-a909-9946662ecf8a%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22041d0998-c41a-4583-8137-067cf3d2f087%22%7d





Meeting ID: 235 007 272 609 7

Passcode: AW7mq6ER





Dial in by phone

+1 929-229-5346,,750983091#





Phone conference ID: 750 983 091#



