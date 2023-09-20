Why Did Justin Trudeau Defend an Assassinated Sikh Khalistani Terrorist?

Synopsis by Economic Times:





Canada is known for maple syrup, poutine, the Caesar cocktail and, increasingly now, Khalistanis. The Canadian government, it appears, would be proud of all. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the recent G20 Summit in Delhi and conveyed India's “strong concerns” about the continuing anti-India activities of Khalistanis in Canada, Trudeau chose to defend Khalistanis.





Modi told Trudeau that Khalistanis are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship while being in nexus with drug and human-trafficking syndicates. Refusing to acknowledge the problem, Trudeau said his country will always defend the freedom of peaceful protest. He chose to call protests that enact assassination of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi, display AK-47s and glorify violence and terrorism as peaceful. He also said that the whole Sikh community can't be blamed for the actions of a few, but also refusing to commit to take action against those few.





When Justin Trudeau defends Khalistanis, he is just emulating his father, who was Canada's PM twice, from 1968 to 1979 and then from 1980 to 1984.





How Trudeau's father protected the Kanishka bombing mastermind





In 1982, when India asked Canada for extradition of a Khalistani terrorist wanted in India for killing of police officers, Canada, under Pierre Trudeau, Justin Trudeau's father, made a ludicrous excuse and refused.





Terry Milewski, a reputed Canadian journalist who had worked as a senior correspondent with CBC News and has reported extensively on Khalistani movement for decades, narrates the incidents in one of his books thus:





"Canada can't be compared to Pakistan as a springboard for Khalistani militants in the past forty years, but it has offered them the great advantage of a congenial legal and political environment. The meek Canadian response to the Khalistani challenge was a frequent target of Indian politicians as far back as 1982, when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi complained about it to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.





"Not much came of it. Quite the reverse, in fact. It was Pierre Trudeau’s government which refused the 1982 Indian request to extradite Talwinder Parmar to India for murder, on the quaint grounds that India was insufficiently deferential to the Queen. That is not a joke. Canadian diplomats had to tell their Indian counterparts that the extradition protocols between Commonwealth countries would not apply because India only recognized Her Majesty as Head of the Commonwealth, and not as Head of State. Case Closed.





Talwinder Parmar, who was the head of Khalistani terror organisation Babbar Khalsa, would go on to bomb an Air India plane, called Kanishka, in 1985, which blew up midair off the coast of Ireland, killing all 329 people aboard.





In hindsight, many would blame Pierre Trudeau for the Kanishka bombing, the biggest aviation terror strike after the 9/11 attack, because the story got murkier after Parmar was saved by Trudeau from Indian authorities. Parmar started preparing for the bombing. "Parmar told his followers in 1984 that "Indian planes will fall from the sky." That same year, his number 2, Ajaib Singh Bagri of Kamloops, B.C., cut the air with his hand as he made this pledge to the founding convention of the World Sikh Organization: "Until we kill 50,000 Hindus, we will not rest!"," Milewski wrote in a CBC report.





