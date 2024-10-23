Fire Ants Community Forum - Currumbin Valley, Part 5.





Currumbin Valley, Qld, Australia. 17th Oct, 2024.





A public meeting open to all residents of Currumbin Valley and surrounding areas impacted by the National Fire Ant Eradication Program.





Topics include:

* Concerns over large scale, broadcast aerial baiting in our region.

* Are fire ants actually here?

* Do fire ants live in forests?

* Has blanket distribution of insecticide on this scale ever been done before , and does it work?

* What is the risk to our native ants, bees and the environment?

* Is the bait safe, or is it harming our pets, livestock and us?

* What happened in the Samford Valley on 26th May 2024?

* Why are residents regularly threatened with fines up to $15,000?





Part 5 - Simon Mulvany from Save The Bees Australia talks about our pollinators and the effects Fire Ant Baiting is having on them.





