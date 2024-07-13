Where do we get our energy from?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The human blood that is in our body, is our life factor, it is what makes our body function. And as it pumps through our heart to feed the rest of our body, we need to take care of our health and remember to respect our lives and the life of all!!