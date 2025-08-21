BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Prophetic Word for Intercessors | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬​
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
31 followers
Follow
1 view • 4 weeks ago

Are you ready for a transformative journey? In this powerful message inspired by 1 Corinthians 7:29, we explore the urgency of change and how the time is short. Your life has the potential to create rippling waves of impact, and today, we’re diving deep into your calling!


✨ In this video you will discover:

The importance of personal transformation before expecting changes around you.

How the fishermen immediately followed Jesus, and what that means for your own obedience to God's calling.

The powerful story of Esther—when she seized her moment, everything changed!

Practical steps to detach from worldly concerns and focus on your divine purpose.

Insights from the scriptures that emphasize our identity as a House of Prayer for all nations.


💔 Are you holding onto things or people that distract you from your calling? It’s time to let go!


We’ll dive into how to live with a renewed mindset, as if not married, to prioritize your purpose, and serve the Lord alongside your family. God has placed you here for a reason, just like Esther in her time.


🕊️ Join us as we explore:

God’s righteousness revealed through Jesus Christ—how you're already seated in the highest place, ruling from a heavenly perspective, surrounded by angels.

The joy and power of prayer as God's house, and how He cleanses and prepares you for His work.


This is more than just a sermon; it’s a call to action. Are you ready to step into your calling? Comment below how you plan to make changes in your life today!


📖 Key Verses:

1 Corinthians 7:29

Esther 4:14-16

Isaiah 56:7

Galatians 1:4

Hebrews 12:22


#ChangeYourLife #CallToAction #HouseOfPrayer #TransformYourWorld #FaithJourney #GodsPurpose #1Corinthians #Esther


A Prophetic Word for Intercessors

Prophetic Time | 30 June 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/5vqoCdamH8M


Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/i2WuaWp_nqg


Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/Ow5nFg7-CbI


Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/Ar_HqIuK2X4


Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/9W5zP0E3Gfo


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290


(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore


https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


https://tr.ee/SOW



– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit

lifeezekiahfrancisberachah
