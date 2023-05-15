CFR Leadership Changing Hands — Not Policy

The Council on Foreign Relations is truly the power behind the throne of American politics, and has been for over a century. Richard Haass, the head of the CFR, is stepping down in June — but fear not, his replacement, Michael Froman, will continue the CFR’s influence over Washington, leading the United States into the new world order.

In this episode of Behind the Deep State, Alex Newman documents some of our leaders’ dependence on the CFR and introduces us to longtime insider Froman, who pledges to extend the CFR’s reach even further and continue the group’s influence over state and local policy.

Alex’s overview of Froman and his “accomplishments” includes a fast-paced, fascinating overview of the CFR’s membership and influence, the plans to incarcerate America in the new world order via regional blocs, the incredible depths of the CFR’s subversion, and much, much more. Don’t miss it!

