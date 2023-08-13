© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Soldier of Fortune Richard Burton, Alias Ruffian Dick
One of the most dashing and romantic adventurers ever to cut a bloody swath through the pages of history was RICHARD BURTON. a veritable daredevil of danger who laughed at death and fought for fame and love - a man whose magnificent and heroic exploits made him a TRUE SOLDIER OF FORTUNE!
From Soldiers of Fortune, American Comics Group / ACG, Mar 1951
RICHARD BURTON, Ruffian Dick, history, soldier of fortune, comics, comic book, narration, audiobook, entertainment, educational
