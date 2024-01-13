Melbourne Freedom Rally 13 January 2024 - Victoria Market

Part 2 of three parts, this one covering the march up to Queen Victoria Market and the speeches given there. We always have a great crowd listening to what we have to share. The speeches cover a wide variety of government and corporate scams.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.