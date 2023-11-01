Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 1, 2023 - Israel becomes a full-fledged TERRORIST STATE with admitted bombing of crowded refugee camp

0:00 Intro

1:45 TERRORIST STATE

1:01:03 Interview with Dr. Shiva





- #Israel confirms it carried out organ harvesting on Palestinians

- Gaza concentration camp also serves as a source of ORGANS for the transplant industry

- Israel has now killed more CHILDREN in #Gaza than the number of Americans who died in 9/11

- Israel deliberately bombs Jabalia refugee camp, killing or wounding hundreds of civilians

- Israel blames civilians for being bombed by IDF forces, shows ZERO humanitarian principles

- With bombing of Jabalia, Israel has become a "terror state" run by war criminals

- Israel has lost the good will of most of the world, revealing itself to be evil and heartless

- Israel relies on HOAXES to manipulate emotions: "Hamas baked a Jewish baby in an oven" is complete fiction

- Rep. Thomas Massie says NO to more funding for #Israel

- Shocking video reveals why Israel is extremely RACIST

- Russian analyst explains why World War III has already begun

- Full interview with US presidential candidate Dr. Shiva on Israel, #genocide and #racism





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/