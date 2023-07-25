One Year Ago Today - A Christian Ceremony came under Attack by Western Backed Terrorists in 'Idlib', SYRIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One year ago today a Christian ceremony came under attack by Western backed terrorists in Idlib. I attended the opening ceremony for the replica Aya Sophia Church in Al Sqeilbiyyeh, northern Hama. The drone missile strike landed 4 metres from where we were sitting. Chaos reigned. Children passed out from fear. Young Hisham Elias died from his terrible wounds. His body shielded us from the shrapnel. Never forget.