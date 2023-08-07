© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2nkl30ed3c
2023.08.03 Ava on Matta of Fact
How did the CCP rob Miles Guo in China?
中共是如何掠夺郭文贵先生财产的?
#NFSC @theeman0924 @ryanmatta