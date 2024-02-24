The Revelation of the Method over Brian Ruhe - Part Four

The timing to re-release this now is meaningful because my channeling practice opened up on Jan. 31, 2024 and it was open over two weeks. I reaffirm this statement and commitment to the ETs. I still have the same aspiration to help humanity by assisting the alien agenda for human advancement.





In Theravada Buddhism, we place of lot of importance on paying respects to wise monks and to senior monks. The ancient Greys are spiritual guides for the Greys, and Suzy Hansen wrote that she felt awe and reverence for them when she was in their presence. This is how I and some others feel about the ancient Greys. In particular, I feel this for one mantid who is the leader of a program that includes experiencers who I know and this program includes me personally. This is how I have felt, since 2021. If there is one being for me to focus value on, on the transcendental mirror, it is this one precious mantid. This is currently the organizing principle in Brian Ruhe’s life, unless I receive other credible information.





In this video I referred to the deity visualization practice of Shambhala International, which I was initiated into, by their senior member, the Jew, Bob Bergal, in Thailand, in 1994. This link to a heading on my website contains information about my higher realm relationship with Shambhala International, which continues to this day: https://www.brianruhe.ca/jewish-control/





The virtual background behind me in this talk, is Suzy Hansen's book cover, "The Dual Soul Connection: The Alien Agenda for Human Advancement". Her teachings, together with Jeff Selver's, firstly, are the two main causal factors which have transcended The Revelation of the Method Parts 1, 2 and 3. I recommend that you buy her book and go to her YouTube channel and also buy the new edition of Jeff's book, released in 2024. Please go to https://www.jeffselver.com/





I referred to a five part series of videos with Donna Lynn who has had a personal relationship with a mantid throughout her life. Here is Part 1. Donna Lynn's Life with a Mantid and Greys - 1 - Welcome Donna

