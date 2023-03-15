CHEM BOW CLOUD - 2020.06.12 -- AUSTRALIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The skies across the earth are filled with metallic, chemical and synthetic cloud which is killing all life on earth. The aluminum and iron particulate fallout becomes THERMITE and result in the catastrophic 'bushfires' such as those in California and Australia .. the sheep are too blinded by the fluoride and MSM propaganda to see everything including themselves covered in a very obvious fire propellant.WAKE UP sheep .. this is happening 24/7 and isn't going to stop anytime soon.
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
David Albert Yates UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A/videos
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos