❗️Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week December 21 – 27, 2024

▪️Israeli forces continue to operate in the north of the Gaza Strip in several satellite towns. Jabalia remains the main battlefield, where clashes and airstrikes continue unabated in the vicinity of several hospitals.

▪️On the side of the Netzarim corridor, the Israelis are also conducting operations. Engineering works are underway in the Zeitoun area. In turn, the Palestinians organize sorties. Sometimes Hamas snipers manage to shoot an Israeli soldier.

▪️South of the Netzarim corridor, the Israelis also occasionally strike Nuseirat and the surrounding area. In response, Palestinians occasionally fire mortars or artisanal rockets at Israeli positions.





▪️In the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces continue to reinforce the Philadelphi Corridor and conduct raids. Rafah and Khan Yunis are occasionally hit by artillery and aviation. Palestinians consistently report civilian deaths.

▪️Another frequent target is the al-Mawasi camp, formally declared a “safe zone” by the IDF. In reality, Israeli drones occasionally strike there, followed by reports of Hamas members being eliminated.

▪️Israeli police operations continue as usual in the West Bank. Palestinians are detained, sometimes en masse. Most, however, are released after filtration operations, during which detainees are beaten.





▪️It is not uncommon for clashes to break out in the course of an operation. In small localities, Palestinian youths throw stones at the armored vehicle. And in large population centers such as Nablus, Jenin and Tulkarm, there are sometimes quite large-scale exchanges of fire.

▪️Tulkarm in particular has seen several major operations, some of which lasted over a day. During one such UAV strike, several members of the local Hamas faction were killed.

#digest #Israel #Palestine #video

@rybar