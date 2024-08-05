Jamaica in WW II, a Postal History

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Military Postal History Society (MPHS)
has received permission to publicly post this presentation, from the
presenter Paul Farrimond and Susan Taylor of the West Indies Philatelic
Study Group.The Society greatly appreciates this willingness to share and collaborate.
The presentation includes an examination of censorship and the internment camps and all those who were involved.