Since the October 2022 lows, it has been a giant gap-up fest.
This is probably the most historic market cap expansion in favor of a few stocks.
It’s quite stunning re: mega-cap tech stocks.
It doesn’t leave much room for any type of accidents.
The equal-weight index looks terrible — indicating how incredibly weak underneath everything is.
NorthmanTrader | NorthCast Market Update: Warning Signs (29 January 2024)
