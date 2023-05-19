© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Putin just launched the BIGGEST attack of the war so far | Redacted with Clayton Morris "
Is the West just sending weapons to Ukraine for kindling? As soon as they arrive, they are targeted and destroyed by Russia. How long can the West afford this and how many more people have to die before this conflict ends? Western leaders are calling on the Biden administration to support peace now.