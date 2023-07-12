BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rep. Jim Jordan accuses the FBI of operating like Communist China
114 views • 07/12/2023

JUST IN: Rep. Jim Jordan accuses the FBI of operating like Communist China by communicating with Big Tech companies to censor Americans.


What a humiliating day for Christopher Wray.


Wray: “Any company of any size in China is required by Chinese law to have what they call a committee, which is a cell inside the company whose sole function is to ensure that company's compliance with Chinese Communist Party orthodoxy. If we tried to install something like that in American companies people would go out of their minds and rightly so.”


Jordan: “But that's exactly what you did, and the judge said it last week. Every week you were meeting with big tech companies saying, ‘Hey, look at this. This violates your policy. Take this speech of Americans down.’ You were doing the same darn thing.”


🔥🔥🔥

white houseccpfbi corruptionbiden regime
