MOVIE STAR HOSPITALIZED BY VAXX INDUCED "MEDICAL COMPLICATION" (PROBABLE STROKE)

Dec. 28, 2021

"Listen up! We've all got an assignment from Ashanti Official, Realdoug E. Fresh, Jamie Foxx, Kingdmc, Jordin Sparks and many more of our friends, public health experts, athletes, and entertainers.

What can we do in the battle against the recent spread of COVID-19? Wash ya hands everybody! 🎶 (And get vaxxed and boosted).

Sing along and help us spread the word on life-saving practices. With your support, Hip Hop Public Health can continue impacting the lives of young people, teachers, parents, and communities across the country and throughout the world.

Join the movement for #healthequity, donate today: hhph.org/?form=donate

#20Secondsormore #hiphopmusic #publichealth #covidsafe #communityimmunity"

JAMIE FOXX

HOSPITALIZED FOR 'MEDICAL COMPLICATION' ...

Family Says He's Recovering

10:40 AM PT -- 4/13 -- Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Jamie Foxx "is doing a lot better," even joking with his family. That said, we're told the medical emergency was serious, and doctors still haven't gotten to the bottom of what happened to him. We're told he'll be in the hospital for at least a few more days, while doctors perform tests.

6:29 PM PT -- Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Jamie Foxx suffered a "medical emergency" Tuesday morning and was taken to the hospital. We're told his condition was serious enough that Jamie's family -- some of whom were not in town -- came to the hospital. One source told us, "He's communicating now, and that's good news."

Jamie Foxx suffered what his family is calling a "medical complication" ... though his daughter says her famous father's condition is already improving.

Jamie's daughter, actress Corinne Foxx, posted the medical update Wednesday on social media ... and she says Jamie suffered the issue Tuesday but immediately got "great care" and is now on the mend.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the condition was serious enough that Jamie was hospitalized.

Corinne adds ... "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

At this time, it's unclear exactly how Jamie came to discover the still unspecified complication, or if he was experiencing symptoms that prompted him to get checked out.

We do, however, know Jamie's been working in Atlanta on a film called "Back in Action" with costars Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz.

It's unclear how long Jamie will need to remain in the hospital, or if and when he'll be able to return to working on the movie.

