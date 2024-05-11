© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇷🇺🇺🇦 The Czech MLRS RM-70 Vampire, after shelling Belgorod, tried to hide in the forest, where it was destroyed by an Iskander OTRK missile. The spontaneous launch of a rocket after hitting the installation is clearly visible.
Source @Intel Slava Z
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/