Hosea Chapters 9-11 Discussion and Insights

Going through the book of Hosea has been harder on my heart than I expected. There are such huge parallels to the fall of the Ancient Northern Kingdom of Ten Tribes to Assyria and the USA and many of the other nations of the world at this time in history. To truly see the parallels we have to understand that the Northern Kingdom was the world superpower at the time who was rapidly falling apart at the seams just like when Rome fell. It resonates much with the writing of Jonathan Cahn and his books beginning with Harbinger and continuing into his new book The Return of the gods. I pray this presentation is a blessing to you.
