Jesse Watters questions Biden's plan for Haiti; he has a call into the CIA but hasnt heard back.

Haiti is on the brink of collapse. The jails have been emptied, bloodthirsty gangs patrol the streets and the now-resigned Prime Minister fled for his life to Puerto Rico. We spent $6 billion in Haiti – what happened? All Primetime can find is a "gender inclusive" police force... that the gangs ran out of town.