💥 Russian troops destroy American radar
Fighters of Russia’s 37th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade reportedly destroyed a U.S.-supplied AN/TPQ-36 counter-mortar radar, according to the Warrior DV Telegram channel.
🔫 The AN/TPQ-36 is a mobile radar system used by Ukraine to detect and track incoming artillery, mortar, and rocket fire.