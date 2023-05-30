THE ARK BROUGHT TO JERSUSALEM 2. SAMUEL 6:1-23

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 6:1-23. The account of this event in 1 Chronicles 13 says that David gathered men from his army. Then he gathered men from all the tribes of Israel. He also asked the priests and Levites to go with him. This was an important event for the Israelites. David was king of the whole nation. Jerusalem (the city of David) was the new capital city. David had a palace to live in. David now wanted the ark of the Lord to be in Israel’s capital city. This meant that the Lord would be present in the city. Also, it would show that the Lord was the real king of Israel. The Israelites would give sacrifices and worship the Lord there.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au



