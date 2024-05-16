CONGRESSWOMAN KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 15, 2024
Hello Dave @tulloch1978 Brazil: Liberal Federal Deputy, Amália Barros, 39, died suddenly May 2024, after recently being hospitalized to undergo surgery to remove a nodule in her pancreas. "I got vaccinated because the Lord sanctioned the law that Lula vetoed in 2008. 🇧🇷"
